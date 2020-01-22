|
|
1953 - 2020 Mrs. Patricia R. Thrasher, age 66, of Athens, Georgia passed on January 18, 2020.
Survivors include her husband, Anthony Thrasher; sons, Frankiel (Tiffani) Lane, II, Patrick Thrasher, Antonio Taylor, Johnny Watkins; daughters, Jayivey Thrasher (Michael) White, Tamika Clink; brother, James Albert Young, 2 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020 from the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.
Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7:00, with a family visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020