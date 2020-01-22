Home

Gardenview Funeral Chapel - Athens
605 Olympic Drive
Athens, GA 30601
706-546-1125
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Chestnut Grove Baptist Church
Patricia R. Thrasher


1953 - 2020
Patricia R. Thrasher Obituary
1953 - 2020 Mrs. Patricia R. Thrasher, age 66, of Athens, Georgia passed on January 18, 2020.

Survivors include her husband, Anthony Thrasher; sons, Frankiel (Tiffani) Lane, II, Patrick Thrasher, Antonio Taylor, Johnny Watkins; daughters, Jayivey Thrasher (Michael) White, Tamika Clink; brother, James Albert Young, 2 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will 1:00 P.M. Thursday, January 23, 2020 from the Chestnut Grove Baptist Church.

Viewing will be held from 12:00 - 7:00, with a family visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 22, 2020
