|
|
1937 - 2019 Mrs. Patricia Ruth "Patsy" Strickland, age 81, formerly of Fayetteville, and currently a resident of McDonough, Ga., died Saturday, October 5, 2019 at her residence. Mrs. Strickland was born on December 17, 1937 in Athens, Georgia the daughter of the late Luther T. and Ruth Fowler Bond. She was a housewife and homemaker and was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Paul Douglas Strickland in 2016. She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Debra Strickland Mundy and Dawn Strickland Clark; by her grandson, J.R. Mundy; and her brother, Tommy Bond. Survivors include her sons, Derek and Jason Strickland both of McDonough, GA., two grandsons, Bryson Strickland and Joshua Barham; great grandchildren, Kaden and Zoe Barham; and her sister, Barbara O'Kelley. A number of nieces and nephews also survive. Entombment services will conducted on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the mausoleum of Camp Memorial Gardens. Those desiring to attend Mrs. Strickland's services should assemble at the mausoleum of Camp Memorial Gardens on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contribution be made to The Georgia Sheriff's Association at www.georgiasheriffs.org or P.O. Box 1000 Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. Mowell Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Fayetteville has charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 9, 2019