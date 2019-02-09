|
|
Patricia Whitfield McGee, just shy of 81 years of age, passed away January 22, 2019, at Piedmont Athens Regional following a sudden illness. She was the daughter of the late Marion Morrison and Nobie Haggard Morrison. She was predeceased by her husband, Roy Whitfield, her brothers, Doug and Billy Morrison, and her sister, Vera Whitfield.
She is survived by her sister, Jenny Clifton (Bob) and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews that she dearly loved. Having no children of her own, she was a second Mom to them...always ready to reach out to love and help them with whatever they needed. We will be forever grateful for her unconditional love and support. Our lives will certainly be different without her but better by having loved and been loved by her.
Patsy retired from Oxford of Commerce as a supervisor after many years of service. She enjoyed gardening, cutting her grass and displaying her yard art at her home. She could also whip up a delicious chocolate pudding or sugar pie for her family. She was presently attending Black's Creek Baptist Church where she enjoyed fellowship with friends.
A celebration of her life will be held on February 9th at 1:00 PM in the Chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home in Commerce with visitation one hour prior to the service. As per her request, her ashes will be buried next to her late husband.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a in remembrance of her.
We would like to offer a special thank you to the kind, compassionate nurses in ICU at Piedmont Athens Regional for their exceptional care. And last, but definitely not least, we would like to thank all of those who were a friend to Pat. You made her life complete with the friendships that you shared with her. She was blessed!
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2019