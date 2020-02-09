Home

Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Patrick Michael McClary


1955 - 2020
Patrick Michael McClary Obituary
1955 - 2020 Patrick Michael McClary, 64, died February 4, 2020.

A native of Independence, Missouri, Patrick was a son of Edith Colleen Kesler McClary of Athens and the late Jackson Everett McClary. He lived in Hilton Head, SC since 1985 before moving to Athens in 2015.

A private service will be held.

Survivors in addition to his mother include a daughter, Victoria McClary Duckworth of Bogart; three sisters, Christeen Mix of Clarkesville, Cathleen Slivka of Savannah and Wendy Free of Athens; grandson, Jackson Duckworth.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
