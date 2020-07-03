Patsy Elizabeth VanderKooi born in Athens Georgia on March 28th, 1941 to the late John Thomas Morrow and Lizzie Mae Herring has made her way to heaven on Sunday June 28th, 2020 from her home. She is survived by her husband of 62 1/2 years Duane L. VanderKooi Sr. and her children and grandchildren.
(1st Son)Duane L. (Karen) VanderKooi, w Duane L. (Erica) VanderKooi III and Grayson, Grant, & Griffin , Jessica (Brandon) Smith and Dylan, Olivia, & Drake, Matthew (Elena)
(2nd Son) Danny L. VanderKooi, w Patti Kemp and Savannah, John, & Caydence
(3rd Son-late) Darrell D. VanderKooi, w Heather (Jesse) VanderKooi-Brown and Austin & Trinity
(Daughter) Tina M. (Michael) Buckler w Katherine Griffin, Timothy Irvin
(Son) Joseph D. VanderKooi w Parker.
She is also survived by 2 brothers Tommy (Martha) & Billy Morrow. Along with many many nieces and nephews.
Patsys greatest accomplishment has been her faith in God, her Love for her husband and children. She started her young life as an Army wife for over 14 years- moving from place to place , country to country making a home at every stop. Although she didn't graduate high school Patsy started her career life after her children went into school. Working with Kmart for over 10 years before becoming the 1st woman manager for Winn-Dixie stores in the state of Georgia for over 25 years.
Her hobbies consisted of spending time with her family and crocheting. Upon her retirement she continued her passion of crocheting and giving. She has given 100's of baby blankets, hats, and booties to expectant mothers over the years. The past 10 years since battling several forms of cancer, her gift has furnished many homes, hospitals, and lives with her love.
In lieu of flowers Patsy would rather (only if possible) to donate to St, Judes Hospital and Shriners. Her love for children exceeds her love over flowers. (Stjudes.com
or Loveshriners.com
)
A small memorial service will be held in her home for close friends and family on July 11th, 2020 to celebrate her life. They will accept visitors between 10:30-12:00 and have a small service at 12 noon.
Please no food or flowers. All catered.
Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com