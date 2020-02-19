|
|
1948 - 2020 Mrs. Patsy Graham Crowe, 71, of Comer, GA passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Crowe was born in Comer, GA on July 23, 1948, daughter of the late Willie T. Graham and the late Helen Coile Graham. She was a seamstress having worked at Private Line and of the Christian faith.
Survivors include her husband, Don Crowe of Comer, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Gwen Crowe of Comer, GA; daughter and son-in-law, Crystal Crowe and Joey Goetz of Ila, GA; grandchildren, Tony Wilson and Brianna Wilson; brothers, Ned Graham and Larry Graham both of Comer, GA and sister, Carolyn Bellew of Commerce, GA.
Memorial services to be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 19, 2020