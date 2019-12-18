Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home
963 Highway 98 East
Danielsville, GA 30633
(706) 795-5116
Patsy McCannon Pierce


1947 - 2019
Patsy McCannon Pierce Obituary
1947 - 2019 Patsy McCannon Pierce, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019 at the age of 72.

A lifelong resident of the Colbert area, Patsy owned and operated her own beauty shop for years. She loved gardening and working in her flowerbeds. She also enjoyed traveling and Facebooking but most importantly, she thrived on time spent with her family.

Survivors include her devoted husband of over 48 years, Melvin Pierce; two sons and their families, Brian Pierce (Amanda) and Amberly and Wyatt; Jason Pierce (Robin) and Garrett. Grandchildren, Meggan and Morgan; great-grandchildren, Joseph, Vivian, Adeline and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and dear, dear friends.

Funeral services celebrating Patsy's life will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville with Rev. Eric Buffington officiating. Entombment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Darren Pierce, Nathan Pierce, Steven Turner, Garrett Gailey, Mike Moon and Mike Youngblood. Honorary pallbearers will be personnel from the Athens-Clarke County Fire and Emergency Services. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Patsy may be made to Colbert First Baptist Church, 65 S Fifth Street, Colbert, GA 30628.

Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, GA 30633 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 18, 2019
