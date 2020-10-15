Mrs. Patsy Sartain Coile, 69, of Danielsville, GA passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Coile was born in Royston, GA on December 27, 1950, daughter of the late Henry Earl Sartain and the late Sallie Bond Sartain. She was a lab technician having worked in the University of Georgia Animal and Dairy Science Department. Mrs. Coile was a life-long member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church and the UMW.
Survivors include her husband, Bobby Allen Coile, Jr.; daughter and son-in-law, Carmen and Steven Brown of Royston, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Lucas Allen and Cortney Coile of Danielsville, GA; brothers and sisters-in-law, Donald and Jean Sartain of Danielsville, GA and Kent and Jenny Sartain of Danielsville, GA; grandchildren, Carlee Brown, Blake Brown, Lucy Coile and Curtis Coile.
Funeral services for Mrs. Coile will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church with Rev. Kyung Kim officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Jones Chapel United Methodist Church from 11:00 p.m. until funeral hour on Friday.
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church at 5601 Highway 29 North Danielsville, GA 30633.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.