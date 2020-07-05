Mr. Paul Newell Tiller, age 83, the husband of Mrs. Patricia Ann Tiller, of 180 Taylor Rd. Lexington, GA passed away on July 1, 2020. Visitation for family and friends will be Sunday, July 5, 2020 from 11:30am - 7:00pm at Barrett Funeral Home - Oglethorpe Chapel, Crawford, GA. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 11:00am at NGM Bethesda Church Cemetery located at 602 Bethesda Church Rd., Lexington, GA 30648.
Barrett Funeral Home - Oglethorpe Chapel have been entrusted with final arrangements.