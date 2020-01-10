|
|
1953 - 2020 Paul Terrell Hardy, 66, of Athens, died January 1, 2020. He lived a loving full life. He was born in Perry, Georgia, February 10, 1953, to Agnes Lawrence and Terrell Franklin Hardy. He enjoyed a Mayberry-esque childhood growing up among cousins and under the watchful eyes of many guiding aunts, uncles, and family friends. He is survived by his wife Mary Stakes, his sister Sally Tolbert (Frank), nephew Benjamin Tolbert, niece Melissa Tolbert, and a large extended family.
A graduate of the University School of Law, Paul worked at the UGA Carl Vinson Institute of Government. He specialized in local government law, coauthoring many handbooks for city and county officials. As legal staff to the Athens-Clarke County Unification Commission, he drafted the charter that unifies the community today and shepherded it through the U.S. Department of Justice for prior approval before it reached the voters. He brought that knowledge to bear, working on many city-county consolidations throughout Georgia and in other states.
He was meticulous in his work and thought he would have enjoyed watch repair had he not chosen law. In 1986, he made good on a boyhood promise to buy his mother a fur coat-an act that saved his life when after the purchase and on the way home, a traffic-light strobe blinker caused an accident that later revealed a brain tumor. He never allowed the aftereffects of his medical condition to get in his way. Thirty years later he retired from UGA.
Paul had a wide knowledge of music artists and genres. He made many friends through music and delighted in introducing them to his musical discoveries. In later years, he surprised himself when he found how much he enjoyed another genre, opera. Paul loved the outdoors whether hiking in the north Georgia mountains or the Sierras, or raking leaves at home. He appreciated the work of local potters and, with a keen eye for design, collected many of their works.
Paul and Mary had a very loving marriage, devoted to one another. Always together sharing whatever they did, they never ran out of things to do or talk about. He always carried her photograph in his wallet.
On behalf of Paul, his wife thanks Drs. Van Morris and Terry Wimpey of Athens Neurological Associates and the good people at Compassionate Care Hospice and Care to Continue.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2:00 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Athens, 780 Timothy Road, Athens, Georgia 30606.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Perry Area Historical Society, P. O. Box 2174, Perry, Georgia 31069, the Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation, P. O. Box 631, Watkinsville, Georgia 30677, or a .
Athens Cremation Services, Oconee Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 10, 2020