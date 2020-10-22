1/
Paul Terry Finch
1958 - 2020
Paul Terry Finch, cherished father, grandfather and brother, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the age of 62.

Born in Murphy, North Carolina, Mr. Finch was a son of the late James Henry Finch, Sr. and Lois Laura Rogers Finch. He was a self-employed carpenter for over 40 years and was also a certified machinist. Mr. Finch loved his family and most importantly, his grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Finch and sister, Weida Morris.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Finch (Ashley) and Paul James "PJ" Finch; six sisters, Shirley Gentry (Berlon), Freida Williamson (Henry), Brenda Poss, Wanda Flanagan, Connie Mallet and Amber Wideman (Warren); two grandchildren, Sophie and Brock and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 6:00 until 8:00 pm at the funeral home. The family is also accepting visitors at the home of Jimmy and Ashley Finch, 21 Cunningham Trail, Winterville, GA 30683.

Lord and Stephens, East, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605 is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
OCT
22
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oconee Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
1 entry
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
