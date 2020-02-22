|
|
1954 - 2020 Paul Thomas, age 65, of Athens, GA passed February 16, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday February 24, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Sunday, 2-7 PM at the funeral Home.
Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Ann Thomas; children, Alicia Thomas, Lorenzo (Jennifer) Wymbs, Valerie Thomas, Shalanda Jarrels, Larry (Afrinda) Thomas, Sonya Thomas, Antonio (Tonya) Thomas, Gregory (Patrice) Thomas and Sherry Thomas; siblings, Sherman Thomas, Nellie B. Thomas, Jessie B. Thomas, Peggy Chandler, Betty Woodson, Leon Thomas, David Thomas, James Thomas, Dwight Thomas, Ted Thomas and Henry Thomas; 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020