Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
View Map

Paul Thomas


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul Thomas Obituary
1954 - 2020 Paul Thomas, age 65, of Athens, GA passed February 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday February 24, 2020 at The Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing, Sunday, 2-7 PM at the funeral Home.

Survivors include: his wife, Brenda Ann Thomas; children, Alicia Thomas, Lorenzo (Jennifer) Wymbs, Valerie Thomas, Shalanda Jarrels, Larry (Afrinda) Thomas, Sonya Thomas, Antonio (Tonya) Thomas, Gregory (Patrice) Thomas and Sherry Thomas; siblings, Sherman Thomas, Nellie B. Thomas, Jessie B. Thomas, Peggy Chandler, Betty Woodson, Leon Thomas, David Thomas, James Thomas, Dwight Thomas, Ted Thomas and Henry Thomas; 22 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -