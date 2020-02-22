|
1926 - 2020 Paul W. Izant age 93, of Old Saybrook CT died on February 18, 2020. Paul was born on May 19, 1926 in Cleveland OH. After spending most of his retirement years in Athens GA he moved to Old Saybrook CT to be near his daughter and family. He was pre deceased by his wife Diane and his daughter Louise and son Michael. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Panico, his son in law Mark Panico, and his two grandsons Todd Sanders and Nicholas Panico.
Paul was a Veteran of the Navy serving in WWII. He then went onto to Ohio State University and graduated from the School of Chemical Engineering.
Paul loved spending time with his family traveling across America and the world. He spent as many hours on the golf course as possible. He was also a self taught piano player. When he was not playing golf you could find him in the garden tending to his roses or reading, particularly WWII history and early 20th century politics. His favorite quote was from Winston Churchill, "Only Faith in a life after death in a brighter world where dear ones will meet again - only that and the measured tramp of time can give consolation."
He will be interred at the State of Connecticut Veterans Cemetery in Middletown CT.
Memorial Donations can be made to the Alzheimers Foundation of America
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 22, 2020