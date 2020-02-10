Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fraser Funeral Home
8168 Normandy Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32221-6649
(904) 781-4314
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Romano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Jacqueline "Jackie" Romano


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Jacqueline "Jackie" Romano Obituary
1935 - 2020 Paula Jacqueline Harrison Romano, 84, of Jacksonville, FL passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. "Jackie" was born in Commerce, GA on March 14, 1935. She is survived by her loving husband Tony Romano Sr., and her children Diane Wells, Christine Booras, and Tony Romano Jr. Service will be Thursday February 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 137 or Wolfson Children's Hospital Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -