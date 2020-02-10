|
1935 - 2020 Paula Jacqueline Harrison Romano, 84, of Jacksonville, FL passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. "Jackie" was born in Commerce, GA on March 14, 1935. She is survived by her loving husband Tony Romano Sr., and her children Diane Wells, Christine Booras, and Tony Romano Jr. Service will be Thursday February 13, 2020 at 3:30 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Legion Post 137 or Wolfson Children's Hospital Jacksonville, FL.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020