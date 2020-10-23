Pauline (Polly) Crowe Allgood, 99, after many years of longing to meet her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, did so on October 19, 2020. Her final journey freed her from the physical limitations just under 100 years of use placed on her body and her mind. She is now freed from the dementia and pain she has endured for the last several years of her life. She is reunited with her parents, brothers, sister and many other family members and friends, but especially the love of her life and husband of over 59 years, Bradford Allgood.
Surviving Polly is her son, Carlas Allgood and his wife, Jeana, her grandson Dr. Matthew Allgood and his wife Sarah, and their daughter, Sallie. She is also survived by her granddaughter Christy Allgood Jordan and her husband, Andy, their daughter, Olivia and their son Will as well as several nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren.
Polly was born in Stephens, Georgia on Valentines Day in 1921. She was the daughter of the late Junia Edwin Crowe and Vessie Seagraves Crowe. Her older sister was Edith and her older brother was Junia Carlton. Her younger brothers were Rhea Dorsey, Hugh Lee, and Nelson. She grew up in a family that was financially poor, but rich in happiness, love, and concern for each other and their neighbors. In addition to Stephens, she and her family also lived in Madison county, Jefferson, East Point, Bogart, and Lawrenceville.
After graduating from high school in Dacula, she attended college for two years at Atlanta Christian College (now Point University). She then completed her college degree at Cincinnati Bible Seminary (later Cincinnati Christian University).
Shortly after moving to Athens in 1949 she met Bradford. They were married in 1951. She worked in several jobs during her career, most of which involved "book keeping" or accounting. The last 22 years of her career were spent as an accountant and finally the comptroller of the Athens Housing Authority.
But Polly felt her real calling and purpose in life was to serve Jesus. Shortly after arriving in Athens she found First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) as her church home. There she taught many different Sunday School classes, sang in the choir, served in the Christian Women's Fellowship in various capacities from the early 1950's to the early 2000's. She served as a middle school and high school youth leader for about 20 years. She served as the church's secretary during the mid-1960's.
Polly was never short on opinions; but she understood you might not agree with her. She did not mind that. She fully embraced your right to be wrong. But whether you agreed or disagreed with her views and opinions had absolutely no bearing on her love and concern for you. She genuinely believed God loves us all unconditionally. If God loves someone, who are we to do otherwise.
She also would like to go to church with you; but mainly, she wanted you to go to church somewhere. She believed the directions of so many scriptures that instruct us join together in worship. Following that direction gave her happiness, satisfaction, and purpose throughout her life. She wanted to be in church even when she could hear very little and remember almost none of what she did hear. She still enjoyed singing and being in congregation. She last attended service on March 8th and only stopped because of the current pandemic. Not remembering our church remained closed because of the coronavirus, she still asked every Saturday, "Are we going to church tomorrow?"
Due to the current pandemic, there will be no visitation and no pallbearers. There will be a celebration of Polly's life on Saturday, October 24th at 11:00 am at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Athens. Masks will be required for every person in attendance. There will be strict adherence to social distancing guidelines. Following, there will be graveside services at 12:30 pm at Evergreen Memorial Park, where again, everyone in attendance will be required to wear a mask and strictly follow social distancing guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to make a donation in Polly's memory is asked to make a donation to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Athens, Georgia or to the charity of their choice
There will be a video of the service available on the web site of Lord and Stephens on Monday, October 26th. It will be available at: https://www.lordandstephens.com/obituary/Pauline-Allgood
