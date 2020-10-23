1/1
Pearce Eugene Whitlock
1963 - 2020
Pearce Eugene Whitlock, age 57 of Athens formerly of Monroe, GA passed on October 15, 2020.

Visitation begins on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00pm until 7:00PM.

Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12Noon from the chapel of Batts & Bridges.

Survivors include his wife: Cora Finch, Daughter: Tatiana Whitlock; Brother: Terry Whitlock; Sisters: Kathy Kelly and Sylvia Whitlock; aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
1 entry
October 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bridges Funeral Home, Inc.
