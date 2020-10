Pearce Eugene Whitlock, age 57 of Athens formerly of Monroe, GA passed on October 15, 2020.



Visitation begins on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 1:00pm until 7:00PM.



Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 12Noon from the chapel of Batts & Bridges.



Survivors include his wife: Cora Finch, Daughter: Tatiana Whitlock; Brother: Terry Whitlock; Sisters: Kathy Kelly and Sylvia Whitlock; aunts, uncles and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services by Batts & Bridges Funeral Home



