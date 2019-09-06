Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Ann Martin Smith


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Ann Martin Smith Obituary
1947 - 2019 Peggy Ann Martin Smith, age 72, of Athens, GA passed September 3, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, 607 Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, GA with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her daughters, Regenia (Douglas) Sims, Deborah (William) Browner, Tina (Randy) Carlyle and Denise Mosely (Stephen) Brooks; son, James Ellison; siblings, Edna Bankston, Annie Mae (Sherman) Thomas, Troy Newton and James Sims; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home.

www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Download Now