1947 - 2019 Peggy Ann Martin Smith, age 72, of Athens, GA passed September 3, 2019.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Holly Creek Baptist Church, 607 Holly Creek Church Road, Comer, GA with interment in the church cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 1-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her daughters, Regenia (Douglas) Sims, Deborah (William) Browner, Tina (Randy) Carlyle and Denise Mosely (Stephen) Brooks; son, James Ellison; siblings, Edna Bankston, Annie Mae (Sherman) Thomas, Troy Newton and James Sims; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sept. 6, 2019