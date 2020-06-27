Peggy Jean Hoard Suddreth
1951 - 2020
Peggy Jean Hoard Suddreth passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Floyd G Hoard (Fuzzy) and Imogene Westmoreland Hoard.

Peggy attended Jefferson High School where she was active in the newspaper and was editor for senior year. She was on the homecoming court and a senior superlative. She followed her education to the University of Georgia in 1969. She pursued a degree in Pharmacy. She started her career at Athens Regional as a pharmacy tech, then pharmacist, then pharmacy director. She retired after 35 years of work from Athens Regional. She then worked at St. Mary's. She enjoyed her career as a pharmacist.

Her major interests were the American Cancer Auxiliary, serving as president and Georgia Society of Health System Pharmacists, also serving as president. She was a member of the Junior League of Athens, the Friends of the Museum, Friends of the Georgia Music Opera, and a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. She was also a lifelong bulldawg fan and sports follower. She loved to wear hats.

Her interests later in life were ancestry and being an active member of the Apalachee Chapter of the DAR. She loved attending events at the School of Music as well as the Georgia Museum of Art.

She was born in Milledgeville. She is survived by two wonderful children; Andrew Michael Suddreth (Bethany Suddreth) of Sandy Springs and Abigail Margaret Suddreth of Austin, TX; brother, G. Richard Hoard (Candis) of Watkinsville; and sisters, Claudine Smith (Howard) of Commerce and Vivian Hoard of Sandy Springs.

Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, June 27 graveside at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Rev. G. Richard Hoard officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 to 5 PM.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Athens First United Methodist Church in her name (327 N Lumpkin Street, Athens Ga 30601).

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Little-Ward Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Little-Ward Funeral Home
115 State Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3175
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 26, 2020
I am so grateful Peggy took a chance on a California girl she'd never met when I interviewed for a job in 2008. Sending thoughts of peace and comfort to her family at this time. Gone too soon.
Judi Hillis
Coworker
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
Peggy was a leader in our profession and a wonderful mentor. Sending prayers of comfort to her family. She will be greatly missed.
Michelle McElhannon
Friend
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Peggy. Just visited with her at a CE program a few months back at the Holiday Inn. This took me by surprise. Rest In Peace my ole friend. God bless all the family!!!
Dana
Friend
June 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Peggys passing. To know her was to love her❤ Thinking of and praying for all of Peggys family during this time! A life well lived and well loved!
Jan Kimbro
Friend
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved ones today and always. I may have only worked with Peggy for a short time, but getting to know who she was warmed my heart. It now aches in her absence, and I send my deepest condolences to her family members and friends. She was a beautiful soul who rested with peace.
Laila
Acquaintance
June 26, 2020
June 26, 2020
So very sorry to hear that Peggy has passed away. It seems like yesterday that we were all working together at ARMC! She was a dedicated Pharmacist and loved her family. RIP Peggy.
Laura and Kevin Thigpen
Laura Thigpen
Friend
June 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family and friends
Dianne Burkhalter
June 25, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Dianne Burkhalter
