Peggy Jean Hoard Suddreth passed away peacefully June 25, 2020. She is the daughter of the late Floyd G Hoard (Fuzzy) and Imogene Westmoreland Hoard.



Peggy attended Jefferson High School where she was active in the newspaper and was editor for senior year. She was on the homecoming court and a senior superlative. She followed her education to the University of Georgia in 1969. She pursued a degree in Pharmacy. She started her career at Athens Regional as a pharmacy tech, then pharmacist, then pharmacy director. She retired after 35 years of work from Athens Regional. She then worked at St. Mary's. She enjoyed her career as a pharmacist.



Her major interests were the American Cancer Auxiliary, serving as president and Georgia Society of Health System Pharmacists, also serving as president. She was a member of the Junior League of Athens, the Friends of the Museum, Friends of the Georgia Music Opera, and a member of Athens First United Methodist Church. She was also a lifelong bulldawg fan and sports follower. She loved to wear hats.



Her interests later in life were ancestry and being an active member of the Apalachee Chapter of the DAR. She loved attending events at the School of Music as well as the Georgia Museum of Art.



She was born in Milledgeville. She is survived by two wonderful children; Andrew Michael Suddreth (Bethany Suddreth) of Sandy Springs and Abigail Margaret Suddreth of Austin, TX; brother, G. Richard Hoard (Candis) of Watkinsville; and sisters, Claudine Smith (Howard) of Commerce and Vivian Hoard of Sandy Springs.



Funeral services will be at 11 AM, Saturday, June 27 graveside at Oconee Hill Cemetery with Rev. G. Richard Hoard officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 1 to 5 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Athens First United Methodist Church in her name (327 N Lumpkin Street, Athens Ga 30601).



Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.



