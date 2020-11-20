Peggy Louise Herring Branton, age 86, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in St. Gabriel of Athens.Peggy was born April 16, 1934 in Athens. She was the daughter of the late Ralph Lamar Herring and Althea Louise Chandler Herring. Peggy graduated from Athens High School and retired from Phil Hughes Motor Company, after 36 years as Office Manager. She was a member of Forest Heights Baptist Church, Athens Garden Club and the Classic City Pilot Club. Some of her favorite activities was playing canasta with her ladies' card group, participating in a bowling league and volunteering with Little League. She loved spending time with family-especially her grandkids. Peggy was a strong independent woman and was a great role model to us all.She is survived by her children, Mike and Daphne Branton of Watkinsville; Jimmy and Angie Branton of Nicholson; their brothers, Lee and his wife, LaShea of Hoschton and Greg Jarres of Warner Robins; and her grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher, Ashley and Brett.A gathering of family and friends will be held 1:00 to 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in Bernstein Funeral Home.A celebration of Peggy's life will be 3:00 PM, Sunday, November 22, 2020, in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Mr. Tim Cummings officiating.Memorial contributions may be made to Athens Garden Club or Classic City Pilot Club.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.