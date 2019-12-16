|
1939 - 2019 Peggy Doris Thompson Seymour, age 80 of Monroe, passed away on December 12, 2019. She was born in McCaysville, Georgia, on February 24, 1939, to the late Wade Patton Thompson and the late Nora Pope Thompson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip Burden Seymour; and her sister, Bettye Stepp.
Surviving are: son and daughter in law, Wade and Debbie Seymour of Monroe; daughter, Charlotte Seymour of Monroe; daughter and son in law, Martha and K.L. Conner of Watkinsville; sisters, Sue Beaver and Shirley Keyes; brother and sister-in-law, T.J. and Kathy Thompson; grandchildren, Kennon Conner and Reese Conner; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family is thankful for the love given to Peggy by her caregivers, Odalis McKee and Barbara Thurmond.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday December 19th at 2:00 PM at the First Baptist Church of Monroe with Dr. Todd Ware and Dr. Glen Money officiating. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery. Those desiring can make contributions to the First Baptist Church of Monroe, Building Fund, P.O. Box 351, Monroe, GA 30655-0351. Please sign the guestbook online at www.meadowsfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019