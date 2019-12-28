|
|
1923 - 2019 Mrs. Peggy Lee Sutton Denny Herndon, 96, of Elberton, Georgia passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Nancy Hart Nursing Center. Born December 1, 1923 in Wilkes County, she was the daughter of the late Lamar M. Sutton, Sr. and Minnie Lee Burton Sutton. Peggy was preceded in death by her first husband, Amos Turner Denny, and later by Dr. Charles Fortson Herndon, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Lamar M. Sutton, Jr., and sisters, Mary Sutton Johnson and Louise Sutton Bell. Mrs. Herndon is survived by her sons: Phillip Lee Denny and wife, Dana, of Piedmont, SC, and Thomas Sutton Denny and wife, Mary Jane, of Elberton; and step-son, Charles Logan Herndon of Overland Park, Kansas. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: April Stokes, Heather Keisler, Brian Taylor, and Rob Herndon; four great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert I. Sutton of Suwanee. Mrs. Herndon was active in many community activities. She served on the Elbert Memorial Auxiliary for over 26 years, and also volunteered for and supported the . Mrs. Herndon was a very active member of First United Methodist Church. A service to celebrate Mrs. Herndon's life will be held on Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church of Elberton, with Rev. Jim McCollough and Dr. Wallace Wheeles officiating. The family will host a Celebration of Life reception in the Fellowship Hall immediately after the service, and invites everyone to join them. Interment will follow in Elmhurst Cemetery, with Dr. Tommy Gailey, Jim Gaines, Rob Herndon, Brian Taylor, Tom Stokes, and Chip Higginbotham serving as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Building Fund or Organ Fund, P.O. Box 398, Elberton, GA 30635, or to the , P.O. Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. The family would like to express sincerest thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers at both Magnolia Estates and Nancy Hart Nursing Center for the outstanding care over the past several years, with special gratitude to Chandra and Cassandra. Arrangements for Mrs. Peggy Lee Sutton Denny Herndon are in the care of Hicks Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elberton.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 28, 2019