1/1
Peggy Wynell Seagraves Burton
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Wynell Seagraves Burton, 81, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Peggy was born May 12, 1939 in Macon, Georgia to the late DeWitt and Velma Connally Seagraves.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Boyd Burton on September 2, 2020; daughter, Belinda Burton Perkins; son, Phillip Wade Burton; brother, Edward Seagraves; and two sisters, Jeanine Simmons and Brenda Brue.

Peggy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe and the Garden Club. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Burton Nixon (Timothy), Dianne Burton Faulkner (Ken), Valerie Burton Stapleton (Christopher); 14 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.

A joint celebration of Peggy and Harold's lives will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Phillip Mixon, Brandon Withrow, Christopher Stapleton, Ken Faulkner, William Faulkner and Harry Slimming.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved