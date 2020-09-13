Peggy Wynell Seagraves Burton, 81, of Monroe, passed away peacefully at her home, Thursday, September 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.Peggy was born May 12, 1939 in Macon, Georgia to the late DeWitt and Velma Connally Seagraves.In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Boyd Burton on September 2, 2020; daughter, Belinda Burton Perkins; son, Phillip Wade Burton; brother, Edward Seagraves; and two sisters, Jeanine Simmons and Brenda Brue.Peggy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monroe and the Garden Club. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.Survivors include three daughters, Deborah Burton Nixon (Timothy), Dianne Burton Faulkner (Ken), Valerie Burton Stapleton (Christopher); 14 grandchildren and multiple great-grandchildren.A joint celebration of Peggy and Harold's lives will be held Tuesday, September 15, at 11:00 a.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.The family will receive friends Monday, September 14, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.Pallbearers will be Phillip Mixon, Brandon Withrow, Christopher Stapleton, Ken Faulkner, William Faulkner and Harry Slimming.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements