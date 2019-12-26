|
1935 - 2019 Perry Michael Macomber died Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Halcyondale, Georgia, to William and Henrietta Macomber and became affectionately known as Mickey to those around him. He married Dolores in 1968, and the two of them began a missionary career in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa, under World Venture. During this career, Perry served as the pharmacist at the Baptist Hospital in Ferkessedougou and dedicated his life to sharing the gospel with others. Upon retirement, Perry settled in Athens, Georgia, where he delivered Meals on Wheels and was an active member at Prince Avenue Baptist Church.
Perry is survived by his wife, Dolores; daughter and son-in-law, Kathleen and Mark; and four grandchildren, Alexandra, Michael, Jacob, and Audrey. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, December 27, at 11:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Athens, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to World Venture by calling (800) 487-4224 or by mailing a check to World Venture at 20 Inverness Place East, Englewood, CO 80112-5622 with "Memorial Gift for Perry Macomber GMF" noted in the memo.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 26, 2019