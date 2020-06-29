Peter Calabrese Jr. died at his home in Winder, GA, Friday, 06/26/2020, following a short illness. He had lived in the Athens, Georgia area for 32 years.
Born 04/24/1938 -Leetonia Ohio Son of the late, Peter and Catherine Guido Calabrese.
He was known by many as, Pete, but as Petey or Pop-Pop to his family and beloved grandchildren.
Pete served in the US Army during the early Viet Nam years and went on to serve the US Government in a civilian capacity. His education continued at the University of Mt. Union in Salem, OH and Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. Pete had been in the insurance business for 61 years, having owned part of one insurance company. Pete was awarded every prestigious award given in the industry. He was a security principal with Waddell and Reed. He semi-retired in 2010 yet continued to work through his remaining years. He was an acclaimed chef, having been named an Honorary Chef of America. He was also featured in "Who's Who In The South", as well as in "Who's Who in Alabama." Pete also earned various black belt degrees in the Martial Arts. He and his wife, Gayle shared a love of travel, having visited many countries and regions of the world together during their decades together.
Pete was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Winder, GA
Survived by his wife, Gayle Dover Calabrese; 5 children, Teresa [Tom] Vogler of Andrews, NC, Tammy [Terry] Cooper of Shirley, MA, Paige [Jake} Sclare of Calhoun, LA, Rick Dearing of Athens, GA and William [Dawn]Steele of Mt. Sterling, KY; two sisters, Louise [Don} Warren, of Columbiana, Oh and Kathy Wilson of Lisbon, OH.; Loved ones, Sheila [Phillip] Cross of Yulee, FL and Laura Dreesen of Athens, GA ; 10 grandsons; 5 granddaughters, 3 great grand daughters and one great grandson and numerous nieces, nephews and family members, and his 2 devoted fur babies all greatly loved by Pete.
Pete was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Vincent Calabrese of Jacksonville, FL., brother-in-law, Joseph Wilson Sr. of Lisbon, OH.and sister-in-law, Tonya Dover Greene of Ringgold, GA, for whom he shared a deep love.
Following cremation a memorial service will be held at the National Cemetery in Chattanooga, TN at a date yet to be determined.
Memorial tributes or donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Habitat for Humanity.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.