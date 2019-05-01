|
|
Peter Gay Lavine, M.D. passed away at home in Greensboro, GA on April 30 at the age of 78.
Dr. Lavine is predeceased by his father, Dr. Sidney Lavine; mother, Ruth Ann Bash Lavine; and sister, Nancy Etta Lavine.
Dr. Lavine is survived by his wife, Kathleen Ashworth Caramanico Lavine; children: Dr. Marc Lavine (Heather), David Lavine (Dan), Elizabeth Lavine, Andrew Caramanico (Kaitlin) and Jacob Caramanico (Lauren). Grandchildren: Isabel and Noah Lavine and Elizabeth Caramanico.
Dr. Lavine was born in Trenton, NJ on July 2, 1940. He attended The Lawrenceville Preparatory School, Franklin and Marshall College and Hahnemann Medical College. He completed his residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital; he completed his cardiology fellowship at Hahnemann Medical College and Hospital. He was a Lt. Commander in the US Navy; Associate of the American College of Physicians; Fellow of the American College of Cardiology; Clinical Assistant Professor, Department of Medicine, Temple University School of Medicine; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Drexel University College of Medicine at Hahnemann University Hospital; Director of Cardiac Rehab and the Coronary Care Unit at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Upland, PA where he practiced cardiology for over 30 years. Dr. Lavine relocated to Athens, Georgia in 2006 and continued to practice cardiology with Athens Heart Center, St. Joseph's Hospital and Emory University. In 2015, Dr. Lavine joined TenderCare Clinic and practiced Internal Medicine until January 2019.
Burial is private. McCommons Funeral Home, 109 W. Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 1, 2019