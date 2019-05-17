Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip David Sims


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Philip David Sims Obituary
Philip David Sims passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Phil was born in Golden, Colorado on October 15, 1947. He resided in Oglethorpe County for over 35 years at his homestead of Sims Farm. He was the son of the late Darrell Sims and Caroline Manning Sims. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Sims. He is survived by his wife, Joan Simmons Sims; a sister, Rhonda Carrell; and a brother, Darrell Sims (Robin). Phil was blessed with four children: Kim Sims Willey (Jack), Christy Sims Galaska (John), Philip Sims and Amy Sims Shelton (Cody); three stepchildren: Lori Prince, Molly Prince Seawright (Johnny), and David Prince (Elizabeth); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Phil was the owner of California Pools and Sims Farm. He loved the outdoors, farming and working with his hands. He was also a longtime member of Cloud's Creek Baptist Church.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19th from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at Cloud's Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held following the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penfield Christian Home, 1061 Mercer Circle, Union Point, GA 30669 or Cloud's Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 604, Crawford, GA 30630.

Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
Download Now