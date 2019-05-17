|
|
Philip David Sims passed away on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Phil was born in Golden, Colorado on October 15, 1947. He resided in Oglethorpe County for over 35 years at his homestead of Sims Farm. He was the son of the late Darrell Sims and Caroline Manning Sims. He is preceded in death by his brother, Charles Sims. He is survived by his wife, Joan Simmons Sims; a sister, Rhonda Carrell; and a brother, Darrell Sims (Robin). Phil was blessed with four children: Kim Sims Willey (Jack), Christy Sims Galaska (John), Philip Sims and Amy Sims Shelton (Cody); three stepchildren: Lori Prince, Molly Prince Seawright (Johnny), and David Prince (Elizabeth); ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Phil was the owner of California Pools and Sims Farm. He loved the outdoors, farming and working with his hands. He was also a longtime member of Cloud's Creek Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, May 19th from 2:00 until 3:00 pm at Cloud's Creek Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held following the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Penfield Christian Home, 1061 Mercer Circle, Union Point, GA 30669 or Cloud's Creek Baptist Church, PO Box 604, Crawford, GA 30630.
Lord and Stephens, East, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements.
www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on May 17, 2019