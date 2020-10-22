1/1
Philip Lamar Strickland
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Lamar Strickland, 74, of Watkinsville, died on Monday, October 19, 2020.

A native of Franklin County, Georgia, Philip was born to the late Isaac Strickland and Gladys Ledbetter Strickland. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years.

Along with his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his brothers: Ollie, Frank, Guerry, Bill, and Gene Strickland.

Philip is survived by his four children: Shane Strickland (Wendy) of Athens, Dale Strickland of Athens, Heather Strickland of Watkinsville, and Sandy Palmer (Justin) of Watkinsville; siblings Judy Hawkins, Linda Mauldin, Charles Strickland, Joe Dan Strickland, and Ginger Smith; and 6 grandchildren: Michael, Katie, Conner, Aubrey, Coleman-Glen, and Presley.

Due to restrictions of the COVID pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 21, 2020
Always very, very pleasant with me and always respected me as a person. Enjoyed knowing him and working with him. my knowledge of him, a great,easy going person.
Nate Freeman
Coworker
October 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved