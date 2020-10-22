Philip Lamar Strickland, 74, of Watkinsville, died on Monday, October 19, 2020.
A native of Franklin County, Georgia, Philip was born to the late Isaac Strickland and Gladys Ledbetter Strickland. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He then worked for the United States Postal Service for 35 years.
Along with his parents, Philip was preceded in death by his brothers: Ollie, Frank, Guerry, Bill, and Gene Strickland.
Philip is survived by his four children: Shane Strickland (Wendy) of Athens, Dale Strickland of Athens, Heather Strickland of Watkinsville, and Sandy Palmer (Justin) of Watkinsville; siblings Judy Hawkins, Linda Mauldin, Charles Strickland, Joe Dan Strickland, and Ginger Smith; and 6 grandchildren: Michael, Katie, Conner, Aubrey, Coleman-Glen, and Presley.
Due to restrictions of the COVID pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Memorial Park.
