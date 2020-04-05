|
1950 - 2020 Philip Lawrence McCluskey died March 7, 2020. I think I have put off writing this obituary because it signifies that Phil is really dead. His death was so unexpected, leaving a huge array of devastated friends and family. Anyone that knew Phil knew he was a special soul.
Phil was born in Queens, New York on May 19, 1950 to the late Hugh and Teresa McCluskey. He is survived by his wife, Jayne Krewer McCluskey, his sister, Karen Malberg, Cheyenne, WY, special cousin, TR Duffy, in-laws, Ashley and Lynne Towson, Dublin, his dog, Pepper, his cat, Nellie, and many other friends, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Phil was not born in the South but got here as fast as he could. He was a star track and field athlete at Archbishop Malloy High School in Queens, New York and was recruited by the legendary coach, Spec Towns and Lewis Gainey to join the track team at UGA.
Phil worked at many jobs in Athens, including The World Famous Allen's in Normal Town, but his favorite and last was as a wine rep at National Distributing Co. in Atlanta. Phil had many favorites including: Saint Simons Island, Highlands, NC, shopping at Publix on the Eastside, Trader Joe's, Thomas Peters aka Tom Terrific, Michael Brittian, Dichelle Jones, feral cats, (rescued 50), Botanical Gardens, a good bottle of cabernet, Nurse Kasie, Dr. Mark Firth, and birds.
He will be remembered for his incredible sense of humor, his integrity, honesty, and his compassion for animals, but most of all his ability to tell a story. Phil's spirit lives on with the dogwalkers in our neighborhood. They loved his stories, especially Chris and Kathy, Merrill and Mary, Lyndon and Rene, Vicki, Elizabeth, Pat, and the Rev. Robert Hegge. Phil was indeed a joy to behold.
It would make Phil happy if you donated to your favorite no kill animal rescue group in his name. Phil's family and friends will be celebrating his life when we can celebrate with more than 10 people.
I would like to especially thank Dale Rogers at Lord and Stephens East for his compassion and support.
I mentioned earlier that he loved birds.... Phil had an unusual request which I intend to honor. He requested that I blend his ashes into a bird suet mix so that he would become one with the birds and the universe.... fly high, Phil, fly high.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 5, 2020