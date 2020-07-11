1/
Phillip Loton Langford
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Loton Langford, 86, of Hull, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born in Calhoun, GA, on March 13, 1934 to the late Melvin Loton Langford and Bessie Hicks Langford. Mr. Langford was a U. S. Army veteran, and the owner and operator of Northeast Georgia Fence Company.

Mr. Langford is survived by his daughter and son in law, Michele Langford Ayers and Rick Ayers, of Hull, GA; his son and daughter in law, David Loton Langford and Lisa Langford, of Hull, GA; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his sister, Linda Langford Reynolds, of Winterville, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Charlotte Hardeman Langford.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson McLane Funeral Home
2215 North Patterson Street
Valdosta, GA 31602
(229) 242-5544
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by OnlineAthens.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved