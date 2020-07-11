Phillip Loton Langford, 86, of Hull, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Langdale Hospice House. He was born in Calhoun, GA, on March 13, 1934 to the late Melvin Loton Langford and Bessie Hicks Langford. Mr. Langford was a U. S. Army veteran, and the owner and operator of Northeast Georgia Fence Company.
Mr. Langford is survived by his daughter and son in law, Michele Langford Ayers and Rick Ayers, of Hull, GA; his son and daughter in law, David Loton Langford and Lisa Langford, of Hull, GA; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; his sister, Linda Langford Reynolds, of Winterville, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife Charlotte Hardeman Langford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com
. Carson McLane Funeral Home.