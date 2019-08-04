Home

Phillip Mitchell Patterson


1969 - 2019
Phillip Mitchell Patterson Obituary
Phillip Mitchell Patterson 1969 - 2019 Philip Mitchell Patterson died April 9 in San Diego, California. Philip was born on December 29, 1969, his grandmother Patterson's birthday, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C., to Janet Watkins Patterson and Alexander Walter Patterson of Athens, GA. His family moved to Atlanta where Philip spent his young years with sisters Kathryn and Emily. From an early age Philip had an intense interest in music and theater. Philip lived his adult years in Atlanta, Chicago, and San Diego, where he was involved with musical performance and theaters.

Philip is survived by his parents and sisters, Kathryn Lisa Patterson Sutherland (Andrew) and Emily Laura Patterson (Jeffrey Boring) and his three aunts, Janine Patterson Bethel, Marilyn Watkins Burge, and Sheila Watkins Burdick. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Villetta and Archie Patterson of Athens and Eva and Clark Watkins of Athens.

Philip's family gathered July 13 at Oconee Hill Cemetery in Athens for a private graveside service officiated by The Rev. E. Claiborne Jones. Friends gathered in Atlanta the same day for a "Celebration of Life" luncheon. Philip had a special talent for friendship and was a good friend to many wherever he lived.

The family suggests memorial donations be made to La Jolla Playhouse, a not for profit theater on the campus of the University of California, San Diego, in honor of Philip Mitchell Patterson, lajollaplayhouse.org/Philip-memorial, or if you wish to send a contribution by mail, please send to La Jolla Playhouse, P.O. Box 12039, La Jolla, CA 92039.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Aug. 4, 2019
