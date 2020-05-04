|
1958 - 2020 Phillip Roon, 61, of Athens, GA, went to be with his Lord on April 25, 2020. He was born in Holland, MI to Albert and Sylvia Roon on December 21, 1958. Phillip is survived by his mother, son Matthew Roon (his wife Caitlin), daughter Sarah Roon, brother-in-law Kai Wynne, brother Steve Roon (his wife Cindy), along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and sister Chrystal Wynne. Burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetary in Canton, GA at 3PM on May 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Phillip was a graduate of Clarke Central High School and the University of Georgia. He proudly served in the United States Navy in the submarine service. He had a quick wit, his father's sense of humor, loved life, had a passion for the Dawgs, and was loved by many. Phillip believed he was not his own, but belonged to his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020