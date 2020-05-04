Home

POWERED BY

Services
Collins Funeral Home - Acworth
4947 North Main Street
Acworth, GA 30101
770-974-3133
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Phillip Roon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phillip Roon


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phillip Roon Obituary
1958 - 2020 Phillip Roon, 61, of Athens, GA, went to be with his Lord on April 25, 2020. He was born in Holland, MI to Albert and Sylvia Roon on December 21, 1958. Phillip is survived by his mother, son Matthew Roon (his wife Caitlin), daughter Sarah Roon, brother-in-law Kai Wynne, brother Steve Roon (his wife Cindy), along with nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and sister Chrystal Wynne. Burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetary in Canton, GA at 3PM on May 1, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Phillip was a graduate of Clarke Central High School and the University of Georgia. He proudly served in the United States Navy in the submarine service. He had a quick wit, his father's sense of humor, loved life, had a passion for the Dawgs, and was loved by many. Phillip believed he was not his own, but belonged to his faithful Savior, Jesus Christ.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phillip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Collins Funeral Home - Acworth
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -