Phyllis Ann Thomas, age 73, of Athens, GA passed August 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the graveside of East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Friday 3 PM-7 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her son, Rod (Marsha) Thomas; grandchildren, Amber (Ben) Thomas Wallin, Aaron Thomas and Alicia Thomas; siblings, Sylvia (Charlie) McMullan, Cheryl (Donarell) Green, Margie Arnold and James (Diane) Thrasher.
