Phyllis Darden, age 65 of Athens, GA passed July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing on Tuesday from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include: her husband, Jimmy Harold Darden; sons, Corey Longshore, Ivan Longshore, Donte Collins and Jimmy Harris, III; daughters, Adarine Tinsley and Marquita Smith; brother, Alvin Wingfield; sister, Sharon Stewart; Godchildren, Eddie Payne and Tiffany Payne, a host of grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.
