Phyllis Dianne Darden
1954 - 2020
Phyllis Darden, age 65 of Athens, GA passed July 11, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Chapel of Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. Viewing on Tuesday from 1-6 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include: her husband, Jimmy Harold Darden; sons, Corey Longshore, Ivan Longshore, Donte Collins and Jimmy Harris, III; daughters, Adarine Tinsley and Marquita Smith; brother, Alvin Wingfield; sister, Sharon Stewart; Godchildren, Eddie Payne and Tiffany Payne, a host of grandchildren, one great-grandchild, other relatives and friends.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home, Athens, Ga. Sign the Guestbook online at www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Viewing
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
