Phyllis Dudley Glenn
Phyllis Dudley Glenn, 70, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born in Danielsville, GA, she was the daughter of Margie Guest Dudley of Carlton and the late James Roy Dudley.

Mrs. Glenn graduated from Madison County High School, then attended UGA, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in interior design. She worked for over 10 years as a mortgage loan representative before returning to UGA to earn a teaching certificate in art education. She retired from the Oconee County School System after 25 years as an art teacher. She taught at Oconee County Elementary and Malcom Bridge Elementary, where she was named Teacher of the Year in 2005.

Phyllis was a founding member of Ashford Memorial Methodist Church, where she attended for almost 40 years. She served her church throughout the years as a Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, board member, women's group member, and through various other capacities. Her thoughts were always centered on her faith in God and showing her unselfish love to family and friends. She enjoyed painting, decorating, antiquing, baking, cooking, going to the lake, and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Larry Nichols Glenn. Survivors in addition to her husband and mother include two children: Joshua B. (Leigh) Glenn of Macon, and Mary Glenn (Bo) Boykin of Ila; sister, Patricia Dudley of Carlton; four grandchildren: Kelty Glenn, Emmeline Glenn, Glenn Boykin and Gus Boykin, and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current health pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ashford Memorial Methodist Church Music and Worship Fund, PO Box 344, Watkinsville, GA 30677.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677. www.lordandstephens.com



Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Lord & Stephens West Funeral Home
1211 Jimmy Daniel Road
Watkinsville, GA 30677
(706) 549-3342
July 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Homes
