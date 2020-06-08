Phyllis Long Riden
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Laverne Long Riden, 61, of Carlton, died Friday, June 5, 2020.

Survivors include her siblings, Vanessa (Mohamed) Raffiek, Wallace (Robbie) Long, Jr. and Judy Long; 7 aunts; 1 uncle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.

Viewing will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.

A private graveside service will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Bethlehem Church Cemetery.

Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Jones Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUN
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Bethlehem Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Chapel
1518 Athens Rd
Crawford, GA 30630
(706) 743-3618
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved