Phyllis Laverne Long Riden, 61, of Carlton, died Friday, June 5, 2020.
Survivors include her siblings, Vanessa (Mohamed) Raffiek, Wallace (Robbie) Long, Jr. and Judy Long; 7 aunts; 1 uncle; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives.
Viewing will be Monday, June 8, 2020 from 2-6 PM at the funeral home.
A private graveside service will be Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at New Bethlehem Church Cemetery.
Jones Funeral Chapel, LLC of Crawford is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.