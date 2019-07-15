Home

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home - East Chapel
4355 Lexington Road
Athens, GA 30605
(706) 546-1587
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Phyllis Patricia Butler


1935 - 2019
Phyllis Patricia Butler Obituary
Phyllis Patricia Butler 1935 - 2019 Phyllis Patricia Butler, age 84, passed away on July 13, 2019. She was born on January 22, 1935 to Roy Charles Knull and Jeannie Daphne McMillan in Colorado Springs, where she lived for most of her life. On January 8, 1955, she married James Patrick "Pat" Butler, who was from Greenville, South Carolina. From about 1969 to 1980, Phyllis lived in the Athens area with Jim and their two daughters.

Pikes Peak was the love of Phyllis' life. In 1980, Phyllis and Jim returned to Colorado Springs to become the caretakers of the Seven-Lakes watershed on the South Slope of Pikes Peak, where Phyllis' father had been the caretaker for about thirteen years. She lived on the watershed for about twenty years. When they retired back to her family home in Colorado Springs, Phyllis would watch the sunrise on the peak every morning with her cup of coffee in hand.

Phyllis was like no other. She warmly welcomed strangers who came to admire her beautiful roses. She would bake and cook the most wonderful treats. Phyllis also loved to sew. She was constantly working on various projects, everything from making clothes for her and her family to knitting and crocheting blankets to sewing puppy scarves.

She is survived by her children, Joyce Bennett and Sheryl Wilson, and her grandchildren, Jessica Hubbartt and Jeannie Bennett.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 with a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. at Lord & Stephens East located at 4355 Lexington Road, Athens, GA 30605.

www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald from July 15 to July 16, 2019
