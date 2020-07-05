1/1
Phyllis Raines-Davis
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Raines Davis, age 61, of Athens, GA passed June 29, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Sunday 2-5 PM, at the funeral home.

Survivors include: three children, Amber Noel Davis, George Paul Davis, Jr. and Ryan Christopher Davis; three grandchildren, Dejahna A. Saner, Kennedi and Makenzie Campbell; six siblings, Shirley (John) Bailey, Michael (Joyce) Raines, Christeen (Gerald) Yerby, Theresa Raines (William) Scott, Dennis (Krystal) Raines and Dwight Raines.

Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
10:30 AM
East Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home
1253 West Broad Street
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-3623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 4, 2020
To the Bailey , Davis and Raines family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.May you cling to her precious memories. May God continue to strengthen you and your family.
Linda Faye Morris
Friend
July 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Debra Rittenberry Arnold
Friend
July 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Janet Woodford
Family
July 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Alethia L.Abrams
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved