Phyllis Raines Davis, age 61, of Athens, GA passed June 29, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Monday, July 6, 2020 at East Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Public viewing, Sunday 2-5 PM, at the funeral home.
Survivors include: three children, Amber Noel Davis, George Paul Davis, Jr. and Ryan Christopher Davis; three grandchildren, Dejahna A. Saner, Kennedi and Makenzie Campbell; six siblings, Shirley (John) Bailey, Michael (Joyce) Raines, Christeen (Gerald) Yerby, Theresa Raines (William) Scott, Dennis (Krystal) Raines and Dwight Raines.
Arrangements by Jackson-McWhorter Funeral Home. www.jacksonmcwhorterfuneralhome.com