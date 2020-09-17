Pilar Pagés Delaplane, 58, of Athens, passed away at home on Monday 14 September 2020 at 8:17 AM surrounded by loving family. The cause of death was cancer.A native of Matanzas, Cuba, Ms. Delaplane was the daughter of José Ramon Pagés and Teresita Fortuño Pagés of Athens. Pilar was a graduate of Clarke Central High School, the University of Georgia, and Loyola University New Orleans. She was a paralegal at the law firm of Silver & Archibald, LLP and known to many in the Athens community for her passionate advocacy for the poor and voiceless. She was an adventurous traveler, a pilgrim of the Camino de Santiago, Hadrian's Wall, Iona, and the Holy Land. Foremost, Pilar was a fiercely devoted wife, daughter, and sister. Her friendships were many, cemented in mutual loyalty, and measured in decades. Impatient with platitudes and superficialities, Pilar was disarmingly authentic, her smile radiant, her laughter quick, her judgment slow, her capacity for joy contagious, and her empathy for the suffering boundless.Ms. Delaplane is survived by her parents, her husband Keith Delaplane of Athens, sister Maria Pagés Center of Savannah, brother Hector Pagés (Ken Hedrick) of Atlanta, sister Nell Olliff (David) of Atlanta, mother-in-law Barbara Delaplane of Logansport, Indiana, and sister-in-law Joyce Pasel (Richard) of Logansport, Indiana. Her brother Ramón preceded her in death in 1969.The family will receive friends for a celebration of life at an undecided future date.A private funeral service will be held on 18 September 2020, officiated by Father Fred Wendel. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, Athens.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alms Jar Fund at the UGA Catholic Center.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.