Ms. Polly Price Sartain, 79, of Danielsville, GA passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Oaks of Athens.
Ms. Sartain was born on November 23, 1939 in Royston, GA, daughter of the late Pennick Price and Julia Bowen Price. She was a school teacher at the Middle School having worked with the Madison County Board of Education and was of the United Methodist faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Donnie Price and Joe Price.
Survivors include her son, Jeff (Cindi) Sartain of Grayson, GA; daughter, Shelia (Robert) McClure of Suwanee, GA; grandchildren, Judson McClure, Hannah McClure, Preston Sartain and Kelly Sartain; brothers, Leland Price and Dennis (Bo) Price both of Royston, GA; sisters, Jean Spitler of Powder Springs, GA, Shelby Sartain of Danielsville, GA and Hazel Sanders of Hartwell, GA.
Funeral services for Ms. Sartain will be held at the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Robbie Brown officiating. Interment will follow in the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery of Danielsville, GA.
The family will receive friends at Pruitt Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until funeral hour on Saturday afternoon. The family is at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, NY 10017.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, GA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 14, 2019