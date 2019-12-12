|
1930 - 2019 Entered into rest Tuesday, December 10, 2019, Polly Tye Griner, 89, beloved wife of the late Richard Donald Griner Sr.
Polly was a devoted mother, grandmother, and friend to many. She will be deeply missed.
Polly is survived by her sons: Richard Griner (Jenna) and Bob Griner (Jennifer); grandchildren: Abigail Griner, Benjamin Griner, Tyler Griner, and Cooper Griner; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Donald Griner; sisters: Sallie Riley and Bobbye Phillips; and a brother: Paul Tye.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Thomas Poteet & Chapel with Dr. Todd Ware officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in Washington, GA.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019, from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Thomas Poteet & Son Funeral Directors, 214 Davis Rd., Augusta, GA 30907 (706) 364-8484. Please sign the guestbook at www.thomaspoteet.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Dec. 12, 2019