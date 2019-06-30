|
Powell Stephens (Steve) Erwin, age 67, died on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospice House.
A native of Athens, Mr. Erwin was born at St. Mary's Hospital on July 9, 1951 to the late Howell Cobb Erwin Jr. and Corinne Stephens Erwin. Also proceeding him in death were his wife of 36 years, Debbie Strickland Erwin and his brother, Howell Cobb Erwin III.
Mr. Erwin attended Athens High School and graduated from The Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN. He attended the University of Georgia, and then served in Vietnam with the United States Army.
He was employed by Heyward Allen Motor Company for over 30 years in the service department. Mr. Erwin was a member of the First United Methodist Church.
Surviving him are his daughters, Angie Wilhoit Crenshaw (Howard), Jennifer Erwin, and Allison Erwin, and his granddaughter, Lyndsey Crenshaw. Mr. Erwin is also survived by his sisters, Chad Erwin and Lucy Erwin Allen (Buddy), and his sister-in-law, Sandra Strickland Hansford.
After a private family graveside service on July 1st, the family will receive friends at the Sexton's House at Oconee Hill Cemetery at 11am.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the YMCA (915 Hawthorne Avenue, Athens, GA 30606) or to Oconee Hill Cemetery (297 Cemetery Road, Athens, GA 30605).
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, EAST, Athens, GA, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on June 30, 2019