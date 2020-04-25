|
2002 - 2020 On April 22, 2020, Presley Keegan Edmunds, the daughter of Roderick Keith Edmunds and Andrea Flanagan Edmunds, passed away at the age of 17 1/2 years old.
Presley was born in Athens, Georgia on September 4, 2002. She is survived by her mother and father, her brothers (Landry and McCoy Edmunds), her maternal grandparents (Dennis & Lynn Flanagan of Watkinsville,GA), her paternal grandparents (Roddy & Sandra Edmunds of Washington, GA), uncles, aunts, and cousins.
We believe God's plan and purpose for Presley was to draw people closer to Him. It is her family's hope that Presley's life's legacy is the testimony of God's unwavering love. May the inspiration of their faith in Him truly draw you close to the Lord Jesus Christ.
In lieu of cut flowers, send potted flowers/plants to create a memory garden to 1691 Union Church Rd, Watkinsville, GA 30677 and donations to Rays UMC at 1521 Rays Church Rd, Bishop, GA 30621.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Apr. 25, 2020