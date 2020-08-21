Priscilla Stone Catoe, 89, widow of Roy Catoe, died Saturday August 15, 2020.Survivors include her son, Lee Catoe, and his wife, Carol Chambers Catoe, of Athens; grandchildren, Megan Catoe and Michael Catoe both of Athens and other extended family.Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Lord and Stephens West Chapel with visitation at 11am. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.The family wishes to thank the staff at Whispering Pines Personal Care Home and Inspiring Hospice for the loving and respectful care and true friendship they shared with Mrs. Catoe.