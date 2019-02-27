|
Q.D. Hubbard, Jr., age 76, of Maysville, GA passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.
Born in Homer, GA, he was the son of the late Q.D. Hubbard, Sr. and Ruby Dills Hubbard. He was a construction supervisor, an Army veteran, and is preceded in death by siblings, Patsy Hubbard, George Hubbard and James Hubbard.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Hubbard of the residence; sons and daughter-in-law, Randall & Susie Hubbard, Dahlonega, Malcolm Hubbard, Homer; daughter, Lynda Joyce Phillips (Richard Crowder); brother and sister-in-law, David E. & June Hubbard, Palm Harbor, FL; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019