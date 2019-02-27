Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
(706) 335-3178
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Ivie Funeral Home
1053 South Elm Street
Commerce, GA 30529
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Q.D. Hubbard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Q.D. Hubbard Jr.


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Q.D. Hubbard Jr. Obituary
Q.D. Hubbard, Jr., age 76, of Maysville, GA passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019.

Born in Homer, GA, he was the son of the late Q.D. Hubbard, Sr. and Ruby Dills Hubbard. He was a construction supervisor, an Army veteran, and is preceded in death by siblings, Patsy Hubbard, George Hubbard and James Hubbard.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Hubbard of the residence; sons and daughter-in-law, Randall & Susie Hubbard, Dahlonega, Malcolm Hubbard, Homer; daughter, Lynda Joyce Phillips (Richard Crowder); brother and sister-in-law, David E. & June Hubbard, Palm Harbor, FL; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2 pm Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. David Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Nicholson Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 pm Wednesday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.

Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, GA.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ivie Funeral Home
Download Now