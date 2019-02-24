|
|
Quint Cheng Michael age 42 of Statham, GA, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Michael. He is survived by his mother, Judy Michael of Statham, GA; Uncles, Johnny Noble Michael of Bishop, GA and Ned Jackson Michael of Statham, GA; aunt, Carol Michael Elder of Watkinsville, GA; brother and sister-in-law Jason JonMichael and Ashely Fox-Castillo of Austin, TX; brother and sister-in-law, Mel and Kathy Michael of Crawford, GA; sister, Cindy Brown of Cumming, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Randy and Carla Michael of Colbert, GA; life companion, Jeanne Herzog; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
The family will receive friends at their home, 1841 Hebron Church Rd. Statham, GA 30666 on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, February 24-26, 2019 from 3-9pm. The funeral service will be Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 12pm at 1800 Hebron Church Rd. Statham, GA 30666.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the at /, or the American Junior Golf Association http://ajga.org/,
Lord and Stephens - Watkinsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Feb. 24, 2019