1948 - 2020 Mr. R C Hudson, II was born on February 2, 1948 to Ethel Hudson Jordan and the late R C Hudson Sr. of Athens.
He departed this life on January 16, 2020.
He attended Clarke County Schools and served 17 years in the USAF, and worked in the food services for many years.
He leaves to cherish his memories his mother Ethel Jordan of Athens Children; Yolanda, Rychell, Rashad Hudson all of Shreveport, Louisiana and Derrick Brown of Stone Crest. Siblings; Larry Hudson, Pamela Freeman, Percy Jordan Jr. Kelfin Huff all of Athens. A host of Nephews, Nieces other relatives and friends.
R C Hudson life celebration is being granted as he wished.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Jan. 26, 2020