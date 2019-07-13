Home

Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
(706) 543-7373
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
Rahnal Bryan Wilkes Sr.


1945 - 2019
Rahnal Bryan Wilkes Sr. Obituary
Rahnal Bryan Wilkes Sr. 1945 - 2019 Rahnal Bryan Wilkes Sr., 74, of Hull, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Born in Athens, Mr. Wilkes was a son of the late Julia Pauline Dickerson Wilkes and James Woodrow Wilson Wilkes. He worked as a field engineer with Georgia Power.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Catherine L. Wilkes; children, Barbara Lynn Nix, Rahnal "Bryan" Wilkes Jr. (April) and Susan Reenae Ogle, all of Hull; grandchildren, Rebecca Suits, Megan Wilkes, Coleton Searcy, Tyler Nix, Wade Ogle and Michael Nix; two great-grandchildren, Ember Woods and Isaac Hughes.

A memorial service will be held Monday, July 15 at 2 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel.

Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on July 13, 2019
