Ralph Douglas Dunaway, 83, of Watkinsville, passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2019.
Douglas was born February 10, 1936. He was the son of the late Ralph Duncan Douglas and Ila Mae Pratt Dunaway.
Douglas served in the army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He attended Bishop Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alberta Dunaway.
Survivors include four children, Dennis Dunaway (Marie), Denise Matthews (Darryl), Dena Coley (Russell) and Daryl Dunaway; brother, Ronnie Dunaway; sister, Rachel Reddy; grandchildren, Jessie Ard (Judson), Jason Dunaway (Jenny) Justin Dunaway (Brandi), Tray Matthews (Jan), Cody Matthews, Rusty Coley (Christina), Dustin Coley (Ashley), Travis Coley (Olivia), April Coley, Kimberly Dunaway and Adam Dunaway; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be 3 p.m Sunday, March 31, 2019 in the chapel of Bernstein Funeral Home with Pastor Le Gibson officiating. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until time of service Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Athens Banner-Herald on Mar. 31, 2019