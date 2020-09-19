Ralph Edward Mize Jr., 73, of Watkinsville, passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020.A native of Atlanta, Mr. Mize was a son of the late Ralph Edward Mize Sr. and Catherine Bassett Mize. He grew up in Danielsville and graduated from Madison County High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force during the Vietnam era and was a former member of the American Legion. Mr. Mize worked with Coble Dairies and retired after 20 years with Veratec. He had been a resident of Madison and Oconee counties for most of his life and was a member of Mount Carmel Church in Monroe. Mr. Mize was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who was committed to his family.Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Charlotte Brown Mize of Watkinsville; children, Eston O'Dell Callahan II (Angela) of Jefferson, Mary Ann Callahan of Athens, Monica Lynn Mose (James) of Monroe, Felicia Rochelle Hester of Hesterville, Sherrie Elaine Yost of Florida, Samuel Dion Callahan (Tanya) of Danielsville and Heather Louise Yost (Zach Booth) of Vancouver, WA; brothers, Herschel Earle Mize (Martie Hutchens) of Nicholson and John Davis Mize of Duluth; 25 grandchildren and many great- grandchildren, cousins and nieces and nephews also survive.Funeral services will be held Monday, September 21, at 3:00 p.m., at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lee Brown officiating. Burial with military honors will be at Evergreen Memorial Park. A reception will follow the burial at Bernstein Funeral Home.Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Bernstein Funeral Home.Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Carmel Church in Monroe.Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.